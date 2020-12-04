Revelstoke COVID-19 cases tick slowly up to 49

An increase of only three cases since Nov. 30

Numerous businesses, including the Roxie movie theater, have closed to try and stop spread of COVID-19.

Interior Health said the low number of new cases in Revelstoke this week are encouraging.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, only three additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Revelstoke, bringing the total to 49 cases.

Of those, 23 are active and 26 are recovered. Interior Health said contact tracing has been completed for each of the three new cases.

“A drop off like this is what we want to see after we have completed our initial investigation and have connected with those we have identified as close contacts to original cases,” said Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer at Interior Health.

However, she said Interior Health anticipates new cases in the community over the weeks that follow declaring a cluster.

“So nobody should be letting down their guard in Revelstoke right now.”

The province continues to see a significant number of cases each day, throughout rural communities and larger centres. Across B.C. on Dec. 3, there were 694 more cases (82 in the Interior), 12 more deaths and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

Interior Health thanked the mayor, local businesses and residents in Revelstoke for helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Working together, we can contain this cluster and prevent further cases of COVID-19 in the Revelstoke region.”

Interior Health will provide more numbers for Revelstoke next Tuesday, Dec. 8.

A community cluster was declared in Revelstoke on Nov. 24.

