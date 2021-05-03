Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna

RCMP spent much of Sunday at a home on Prior Road N in Rutland

A heavy police presence in Rutland on Sunday (May 2) was caused by a criminal investigation of a report a woman was being held against her will in the area, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Just after 9 a.m., Mounties received a report a woman was being held near the 300-block of Prior Road N in Rutland. The Kelowna RCMP coordinated a large response with several uniformed and plainclothes officers, as well as members of the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team.

“With the safety of all those involved including neighbours, responding officers and the reported victim, the incident prompted the temporary closure of roadways in the immediate area and a temporary hold and secure of nearby residences,” said Cst. Solana Paré. “The unfolding events concluded just after 3 p.m. when police located the male suspect and female victim in a black pickup truck near Highway 97 N and Adams Road where the man was taken into custody.”

Investigators are now working to obtain a search warrant for the home.

