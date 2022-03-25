Hwy. 97 in Peachland near where the vehicle allegedly went into Okanagan Lake. (Google Street View)

Reports of vehicle splashing into Okanagan Lake Thursday evening

Unconfirmed incident is said to have occurred in Peachland on Hwy. 97

A vehicle may have gone off of the road on Hwy. 97 and into Okanagan Lake late Thursday night, according to unconfirmed reports.

Around 10:15 p.m., a report came in to Capital News that an incident occurred around the area of 6600 Hwy. 97 near Renfrew Road in Peachland. Emergency crews responded, with one person said to have still been inside the vehicle upon their arrival.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed around 10:45 p.m. while emergency was on scene. The vehicle occupant was said to have been extricated from the vehicle around 10:55 p.m.

Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

READ MORE: Missing woman who disappeared from Kelowna hospital found

READ MORE: Cougars kill miniature horse in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Chief of B.C. First Nation struck by wildfires, floods says moving may be safest bet
Next story
Kelowna council contributes $20,000 to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Just Posted

(Black Press file)
Candlelight vigil at Kelowna’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Saturday

Knox Mountain Park lookout. (Kelowna Cap News)
Lower lookout on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain opens to vehicle access

(Stock Photo)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Okanagan Lake near Peachland

(Photo - Gini Saini)
Okanagan College women’s basketball begin nationals in Nanaimo