Reports of vehicle splashing into Okanagan Lake Thursday evening

Unconfirmed incident is said to have occurred in Peachland on Hwy. 97

A vehicle may have gone off of the road on Hwy. 97 and into Okanagan Lake late Thursday night, according to unconfirmed reports.

Around 10:15 p.m., a report came in to Capital News that an incident occurred around the area of 6600 Hwy. 97 near Renfrew Road in Peachland. Emergency crews responded, with one person said to have still been inside the vehicle upon their arrival.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed around 10:45 p.m. while emergency was on scene. The vehicle occupant was said to have been extricated from the vehicle around 10:55 p.m.

Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

