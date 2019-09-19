Reports of chaos in Penticton, involving police cruiser and possible shots fired

Residents also reported hearing shots fired at the same time as the crash

Residents in Penticton are taking to social media to report hearing shots fired, near Churchill Avenue and Winnipeg Street, Thursday just after 8 p.m.

At the same time there were also reports of a vehicle collision in the same area involving an RCMP cruiser.

According to witnesses on the scene, a grey Jeep Cherokee was heading west on Eckhardt Avenue and drove through a red light. A police car was travelling north on Winnipeg and collided with the Jeep Cherokee.

Police have not confirmed or commented on the incident.

There are also unconfirmed reports of the Penticton Regional Hospital under lockdown; this has not been substantiated.

Earlier in the day, Penticton RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in locating a driver who was car-jacked at gunpoint.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a light grey 2017 Toyota Rav4, licence plate JA790V.

The suspect is described as a:

  • Caucasian man
  • 5 foot 7 inches
  • between 20 to 30 years of age
  • with dark brown curly hair
  • wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

The two incidents are apparently not related.

READ MORE: Driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

