RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Report of gunfire leads RCMP to men barricaded in North Shuswap home

Chase RCMP said investigation related to firearms offences is ongoing

Police responding to a report of gunfire at a North Shuswap residence resulted in two men being taken to hospital for a health assessment.

On Nov. 14, at 4:40 p.m., Chase RCMP responded to a call from a Lee Creek resident who had heard gunshots coming from a neighbouring residence. The complainant said the gunfire had been going on for some time.

Officers arrived to find two men barricaded inside a home.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the men were glad to see the police as they were convinced wild animals – cougars, bears, deer and moose – had surrounded the residence, and that the corpses of several animals were out in the yard.

“Police saw no indication of any wildlife on the property whatsoever—no animals, no tracks in the snow, no blood or animal droppings,” said Kennedy. “The males were believed to have been suffering from a health crisis and were transported – by police – to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for assessment.”

Kennedy said police seized several firearms found inside the residence for public safety, and that the matter remains under investigation with regards to firearms offences.

“It is illegal to shoot a firearm from a residence,” said Kennedy.

RCMP

