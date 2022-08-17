Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

It’s the second time the store has been broken into this year

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way has been broken into again.

The owners arrived to open their store Wednesday morning (Aug. 17) to find their front door smashed in. It’s the second time the business has been broken into this year. The first occurred on March 21. The business was also broken into in December 2020.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the store, and what time the event took place. The owners were not immediately available for comment.

RCMP is investigating.

