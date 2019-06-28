Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid the KLO Road and Gordon Drive road work. (Black Press files)

Repaving continues with key Kelowna avenues

Gordon Drive and KLO Road up next in City of Kelowna’s $3.5M improvement works

Gordon Drive and KLO Road are next up on the list of repaving projects for the City of Kelowna.

Road milling and paving will occur on a section of Gordon Drive between Springfield and KLO roads. Simultaneously, work will be done on KLO Road between Gordon Drive and Benvoulin Road.

READ MORE: Too hot in Kelowna kitchen: oven fire knocked down quickly

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes while the work is in progress.

Short-term lane closures and detours will be in effect in the affected areas and motorists will be directed to stay off newly paved road segments by traffic control personnel.

This road work is part of the City of Kelowna’s $3.5-million annual pavement management program that looks to repave 40 lane kilometres by October 2019.

View current road conditions online at kelowna.ca/roadreport.

READ MORE: Concerns high, answers in short supply at West Kelowna town hall

