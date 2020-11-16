A grant of $5,810,000 will go to the Duteau Creek water treatment plant for UV disinfection. - Morning Star file photo

Repairs require shutdown of North Okanagan city’s water disinfection

Customers asked not to worry, as chlorination still in effect

A permanent fix to Vernon’s main water source means a temporary shutdown of treatment.

The Duteau Creek ultraviolet disinfection facility is being turned off for repairs.

“The water is still treated and is safe,” water quality manager Tricia Brett said.

The Regional District of North Okanagan asks customers not to worry, as their water is still treated with chlorine, “which is an effective disinfection treatment against viruses like COVID-19.”

This work is continuing from a previous leak.

In the fall of last year, a leak was discovered in the pipe that carries water from the Duteau Creek UV disinfection facility to customers. A temporary fix in the fall of 2019 allowed for the treatment plant to continue running. This spring, the plan to repair the leak was postponed due to snow and waiting for a mechanical part; therefore, the permanent fix was postponed until irrigation season was completed. Greater Vernon Water will now be working on a permanent fix.

This means the UV portion of water treatment will be temporarily turned-off to allow for repairs. While water will not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with the clarification process (Diffused Air Floatation or DAF) and chlorine by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant. This is the same treatment process that was in place for years until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019.

Work began the morning of Nov. 16, and further public updates will be provided.

All customers on the Greater Vernon water system are currently on the Duteau Creek water source. The Kalamalka Lake source was turned off on Oct. 24, 2020 due to increased algae counts.

READ MORE: Vernon water source shut off due to algae increase

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone wishing additional protection, including infants, and those with a compromised immune system may wish to boil water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.

READ MORE: New video explains how City of Vernon utility bills are calculated

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking waterWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests
Next story
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Just Posted

Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.
Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays

Old Friends Canada volunteers Susan and Joelle with 20-year-old Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But thanks to Old Friends, Haley loves his new forever home. (Contributed)
Lake Country’s old horses benefit from unique fundraiser

Final days to support Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s fundraiser

Christmas can be a tough time for those suffering from dementia. (File photo)
Alzheimer’s Society helping Okanagan residents prepare for the holidays

Webinars look at new challenges COVID-19 brings and how that affects those with dementia

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Another unrelated COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

School district stressed exposure not related to previous ones

Highway 97C Nov. 14.
Highway 97C crash claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

While the traditional Summerland Festival of Lights will not proceed this year, a drive-by event has been scheduled for Nov. 27, following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold drive-by light-up event

Festive season event on Nov. 27 to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

Samantha Savoy (Left) plays for Bischofswerda FV 08, a club that competes in 3.Liga in Germany. (Submitted)
UBC Okanagan soccer alum’s long road to becoming pro

Samantha Savoy was in a devastating car crash in 2016

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read