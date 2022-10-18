Renowned ice climber the keynote speaker at Kelowna film festival

An ice climber and author is bringing wisdom and knowledge about mental fitness to Kelowna’s installment of the Vancouver International Film Festival.

Margo Talbot, a world-renowned climber, is the keynote speaker at the Oct. 29 festival being held at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Talbot will share her experience of being “rescued from the depths of drug addiction and crime by the lure of climbing frozen waterfalls” with the audience at the festival. She will also talk about women in sport, along with stories from her adventures in the mountains.

Her book, All That Glitters, discusses her journey through mental illness and into extreme sport. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Talbot said that sports like ice climbing force her to focus on the present moment, state of mind that is difficult to achieve when battling anxiety and depression.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at MEC, FreshAir Experience and FreshAir Concept in Kelowna.

Tickets are $30.00 advance $35.00 at the door.

