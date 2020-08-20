Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors grateful for firefighting efforts

Fire near Okanagan Falls is being held at 1,400 hectares

The quick efforts of fire crews and other responders to a wildfire burning near Penticton drew words of gratitude from directors at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Christie Mountain wildfire, which began near Okanagan Falls on Aug. 18, is at an estimated 1,400 hectares in size.

More than 300 homes in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton and in Electoral Area D in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remain under an evacuation order.

Ron Obirek, director for Electoral Area D, was affected by the evacuation order.

During the regional district’s board meeting on Aug. 20, he commended the crews for their firefighting efforts.

“I would not have believed it was possible for fire response to do such a good job. They saved every home except one.”

The one home lost to the fire was in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton.

Katie Robinson, a Penticton councillor who serves on the regional district board, said her home is also on alert now as the fire continues.

“The gratitude we feel is overwhelming,” she said.

