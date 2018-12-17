Regional District of Central Okanagan Holiday closures

The office will be closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1

All services and programs provided from offices in the Regional District of Central Okanagan on KLO Road in Kelowna will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 1.

During this time any emergencies involving Regional District water systems should be directed to 250-868-5299. Payments, business license renewals or new license purchases may be made online while the office is closed at www.regionaldistrict.com/payments

We look forward to serving you again at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Curbside waste collection is affected during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday period this year. There won’t be any collection on either Christmas Day, Tuesday the 25 or New Year’s Day, Tuesday the first of January. As a result, curbside pick-up moves ahead one day during the last week of December and first week of January. During these weeks only, residents who normally have collection on Tuesday should put their carts at the curb on Wednesday. Wednesday collection will be on Thursday, Thursday collection on Friday and Friday pick-up will take place on Saturday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 5. The weekday collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, Jan. 7. View regionaldistrict.com/recycle for details; consult the Living Greener Calendar or download the MyWasteApp.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will be open its normal days and hours throughout the holidays. The Traders Cove transfer station will be open Dec. 26 and North Westside transfer station will be closed on Dec. 26.

The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 through Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1. ‘Story Time at the EECO’ will not be held on Friday, Dec. 28. It resumes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

