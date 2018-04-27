Valley First Insurance’s Lorna Williamson (left) volunteers answering phones and taking pledges with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Andrea Egan during the Have A Heart Radiothon at the Village Green Centre Thursday. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Record radiothon shows heart

Vernon Jubilee Hospital will get a new pediatric oncology treatment room thanks to community

The community has opened their hearts, and their wallets, in record fashion to help local kids battling cancer.

A new pediatric oncology treatment room will be added at Vernon Jubilee Hospital thanks to the $93,602 raised during the Have A Heart Radiothon Thursday.

See Radiothon back for more

“It’s for kids that are battling cancer and their families, just to make it easier for them,” said Sun FM’s Brian Martin, in between broadcasting live from the Village Green Centre.

Co-host Betty Selin says having a safe space for kids, outside of the regular oncology department, will make a world of difference during what is already a difficult time.

“All these kids start in Vancouver but then have to finish their treatment at home.”

The 12-hour long event, aired on Sun FM, saw Martin and Selin and other on-air personalities, along with VJH Foundation members, volunteers and Valley First Insurance staff, parked in front of the Village Green Centre from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From kids bringing in their piggy bank money to corporate challenges, it was a steady stream of support.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter
Next story
Remedying health care at Okanagan’s jail

Just Posted

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Developers: new condos part of Kelowna housing solution

Glemore Central will be a 105 unit condominium project set for completion in 2019

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Most Read