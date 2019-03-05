Readers unimpressed with $120,000 Kelowna art project

The post gathered more than 60 comments when it was posted

A call-out from the City of Kelowna to artists to create a $120,000 project gathered a large amount of attention online and most it was negative.

Readers weighed in with roughly 70 comments on the Capital News Facebook page when the story was published March 2.

Isaiah Lot: As an artist, I still have to side with the “what a waste of money” people. Give me $5,000 and I’ll chuck some buckets of paint at the wall and tell them it’s a think piece. Then everyone’s happy.

Cameron Colin: Meanwhile, there are 2 families that will lose the investment of their home in Black Mountain due to potential slide, and they can’t help them…

Steven Sims: Another waste of taxpayer dollars

Andrea Jereb: Dammit Kelowna. Art makes the world better.

Katrina Hruschak: Studio 9 Independent School of the Arts must have some talented artists who would love to leave a legacy.

Mark Boyer: I guess everything must be right in the City if they have $120k to throw at “art.”

Lena Ross: Why don’t they donate their own money? All the developers should be able to help out their buddies!

Charles Thompson: Sold. I’ll do it.

Bill Ferguson: Just stand at that beach and look out at the beautiful lake and the valley and there is no amount of art that could enhance that spectacular view! Spend the money somewhere else please.

READ MORE: Kelowna makes call out to artists for $120,000 art project

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
