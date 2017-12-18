UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Kelowna teen

The woman who was reported missing on Dec. 7 has been located.
The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 19-year-old woman reported missing was located last night safe and sound. Kelowna RCMP would like to thank those that assisted with the investigation.
ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.
Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.
Kali Nicole Horner was last seen Dec. 14.
“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.
“Police are very concerned for Kali’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”
OTHERS READ: FAMILY HALTS SEARCH OF MISSING ALBERTA COUPLE
Description of Kali Horner:
- Caucasian female;
- 19 years;
- 5 ft 4 in (163 cm);
- 126 lbs (57 kg);
- blonde hair;
- hazel eyes;
- She was last seen wearing:
- black tights;
- black hoodie;
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kali Horner is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.