UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Kelowna teen

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

The woman who was reported missing on Dec. 7 has been located.

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 19-year-old woman reported missing was located last night safe and sound. Kelowna RCMP would like to thank those that assisted with the investigation.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kali Nicole Horner was last seen Dec. 14.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“Police are very concerned for Kali’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

OTHERS READ: FAMILY HALTS SEARCH OF MISSING ALBERTA COUPLE

Description of Kali Horner:

  • Caucasian female;
  • 19 years;
  • 5 ft 4 in (163 cm);
  • 126 lbs (57 kg);
  • blonde hair;
  • hazel eyes;
  • She was last seen wearing:
  • black tights;
  • black hoodie;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kali Horner is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mental effects of wildfire still linger in Fort McMurray
Next story
Warriors head to break after 3-point weekend

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Immunization clinics this week

Meningococcal outbreak prompts vaccines across Okanagan

Illness numbers grow in Interior Health

GI and RI illnesses reported in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Penticton and Castlegar

‘Tis the season for giving

Okanagan Community comes together to help kids at Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Oyama Legion gives back

Lake Country group helps out the food bank and the bus society in latest support

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

Undermanned Rockets pick up three points in Victoria in last BCMML games prior to Christmas

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

Most Read