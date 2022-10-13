RCMP traffic stop in downtown Kelowna turns up drugs and cash

The event took place late Wednesday night (Oct. 12) at the corner of Bernand Ave. and Gordon Drive.

Kelowna RCMP intercepted another drug trade close to downtown that involved close to $4,500.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 just after 11:20 p.m., the police watched a woman without a driver’s license who’s known to police driving a white Infiniti G35 pull into a parking lot at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Gordon Drive.

The RCMP conducted a traffic stop and saw drug accessories including glass pipes, brillo, and dime bags in the centre console, leading to her arrest for possession of a controlled substance. While being arrested, the officer asked the woman if she has anything else with her. She proceeded to pull out a jar that contained 8.4 grams of fentanyl and $4,485 in cash. When searching the rest of the vehicle, 29.1 grams of meth was found as well as bear spray and a hatchet. The woman was released pending further investigation.

“Kelowna RCMP is working tirelessly to disrupt the local drug trade, making our city safer for all to live and enjoy, “said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

DrugsKelownaOkanaganRCMP