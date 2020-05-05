Penticton RCMP have seized a handgun and several grams of suspected drugs, believed to be Fentanyl and Methanphetamine, from a motel suite in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Rd. (Black Press file)

RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

Handgun, several grams of suspected Fentanyl and Methamphetamine seized

A search warrant executed by Penticton RCMP has resulted in the seizure of drugs and a firearm.

The search was conducted on May 1 by Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) officers at a motel suite in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Rd.

RCMP explained in a release May 5 that the initial investigation led officers to the arrest of two adult men, and one was associated to a motel suite in the area that was later searched.

Officers seized a handgun and several grams of suspected drugs, believed by RCMP to be Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

The circumstances of the investigation have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge consideration.

If anyone suspects criminal activity, they’re encouraged to report it to their local RCMP Detachment, or if you wish to be anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP

