Vernon RCMP are searching for Wayne Orser, a 73-year-old man who went last seen at noon on June 30, 2020, at his residence in North Westside. (Contributed)

RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon senior

The missing 73-year-old is believed to have been paddle boarding in Okanagan Lake June 30

Police are searching for a Vernon senior who was last seen at noon on Tuesday, June 30.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating 73 year old Wayne Orser, last seen at his residence in North Westside.

Police believe Orser went paddle boarding on Okanagan Lake Tuesday afternoon and are concerned for his well-being, as his paddle board was found in the reeds at the north end of the lake.

Wayne Orser is described as a Caucasian male standing at 5’8” and weighing 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed to the area and searched the shoreline with negative results.

If anyone recalls seeing Orser on the afternoon of June 30, contact the Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Search and Rescue

