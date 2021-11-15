RCMP search for man charged with Penticton bombings

RCMP have issued a warrant for the man accused of setting off the bombs that terrorized Penticton earlier this year.

Blair Robert Balch, 49, was arrested following the detonations which RCMP in March suggested may have been going on for months.

The explosions occurred at various areas around the city including at King’s Park and Carmi Elementary. Each of these explosions occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours.

Balch was released by police, who said at the time that he had no intentions of harming anyone.

Charges for possessing an explosive device and mischief were approved on Nov. 2 by the BC Prosecution Service, and a warrant is now outstanding for Balch’s arrest.

Balch is described as Caucasian, five-feet and 10-inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have information on the whereabouts of Blair Balch, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

