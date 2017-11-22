RCMP search for knife-wielding robber

Police in Kelowna release store surveillance images of an aggressive shoplifting suspect

An alleged shoplifter produced a knife and lunged towards a victim on Tuesday afternoon at a Kelowna business.

Kelowna RCMP have now released a surveillance image of the suspect in an effort to further their investigation.

Police say multiple officers responded to a high-priority weapons complaint in the area of the 1800 block of Cooper Road just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A loss prevention officer of a local area business had confronted an alleged shoplifter when the suspect produced a knife and allegedly lunged towards the victim.

“The armed suspect was last seen on foot running towards the rear of the Orchard Plaza, thru the pedestrian breezeway next to the movie theatre,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP set up an area of containment and called out a police canine to conduct a search for the suspect. Unfortunately, due to the heavy pedestrian foot traffic in the area, the search was later called off as a result of concerns for public safety.”

The suspect is described as a caucasian male, approximately 6-foot-6 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, blue backpack and a grey flat cap.

The loss prevention officer was not harmed during the attempted arrest.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police or you recognize the suspect from the image, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

