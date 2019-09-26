RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary School Wednesday afternoon after reports of someone attempting to break vehicle windows in the student parking lot.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the high school just before 3 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene.

The suspect—a young man who may be a student of the school, according to RCMP—was reportedly attempting to smash windows with what looked like a baton.

Police have since followed up with the suspect and no arrests or charges have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and school officials are involved.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Kelly Brett said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon hospital has ‘hectic’ morning after blackout

READ MORE: RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 12 vehicle windshields were smashed in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in… Continue reading

More than 12 vehicle windshields were smashed in Kelowna

The incident is said to have taken place in front of Discovery Bay

OGO Scooters to keep scooting until the snow comes in Kelowna

Over 16,000 trips have been taken on OGO Scooters since its launch in July

RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Summerland to hold candidates forum on Oct. 10

Forum an opportunity for candidates to present platforms, answer questions

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Alberni teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

RCMP seize over 500 cannabis plants worth $200,000 from Similkameen property

Mature cannabis plants were planted outside and in greenhouses

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Rotary Club of Peachland supports JoeAnna’s House

Service organization has raised $10,000 for facility during past two years

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Most Read