RCMP have a charged a 28-year-old Penticton man with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

A police pursuit in Okanagan Falls on the morning of April 1 resulted in the arrest of an alleged auto theft suspect.

The previous morning, an officer in Oliver spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Penticton.

RCMP explained in a release that officers were unable to stop the vehicle at the time, as it was unsafe to do so.

At 8:30 a.m. the following morning (April 1) the Oliver RCMP officer observed the stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway in Okanagan Falls. Several plainclothes officers from Penticton arrived in the area, and positioned themselves strategically to prevent risk to the general public.

At 9:00 a.m., a man was observed starting the vehicle and driving away. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect without risk to the public.

Twenty-eight-year-old Seamus Kirby of Penticton has been charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

“While our community is in the midst of a public health crisis, our officers are out working tirelessly, continuing our mission of making our streets safe,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

