RCMP presence welcomed in Central Okanagan public schools

Staff survey feedback overwhelmingly positive from students, staff and parents

The RCMP presence in Central Okanagan public schools is being reviewed by the board of education. (File photo)

Police officers walking the hallways of Central Okanagan public schools has widespread approval based on an informal survey done by school district staff.

The results showed 91 per cent positive response to police liaison officers in the schools from parents, 90.6 per cent from staff and 93 per cent from students.

The survey data collection was based on empathy interviews by principals, vice-principals and district staff with parents and students at 10 schools across various family zones – four elementary, two middle and four secondary – accounting for more than 100 empathy interviews.

The inquiry about RCMP school resource officers (SROs) came from a presentation at a recent District Safe Schools Committee meeting.

The need to review the program evolved from the Vancouver school board voting to end a school liaison officer program due to concerns that uniformed officers make some students anxious or upset, including many identifying as Black, Indigenous or people of colour.

The decision was supported by several groups, including the Vancouver District Parent Advisory Council and associations representing elementary and secondary school teachers in that city.

As discussed at the board of education meeting on Wednesday (June 9), Kevin Kaardal cautioned the report is a first step in securing widespread feedback on how the SOR program will operate going forward.

Wayne Broughton, a Kelowna by-election school trustee candidate, submitted a question at the Zoom meeting raising concerns about the data collection methodology behind the survey as an accurate reflection of how parents and students feel about the program.

Kaardal said reaching out to the community further will make sure any voices of concern are heard.

“As we move forward, we want the program to have the support of the community and not be one that creates fear and those sorts of things. The next steps in this process will be critical,” he said.

Trustee Norah Bowman said anxieties are raised both from police in uniform and police in plainclothes in schools, and there is a question of how police officers armed with guns are perceived by students.

“I take it as a good thing that we are having this discussion,” Bowman said.

Baxter said the trigger behind the discussion has been the actions of other school districts, “so pretending that is not happening is not the right way to go about it.”

She also noted that no parents have ever contacted her personally to voice concerns about the RCMP school liaison initiative.

Some of the responses from students to the survey interviews included in the staff report were:

“It helps students to have access to RCMP and keeps kids moving towards making better decisions.”

“When we see a police vehicle in front of our school, we know it’s our SRO and it’s OK.”

“Maybe some people are intimidated because of the uniform, so they don’t want to talk to them.”

“Our SRO is in the office a lot. Maybe walk through the school or come to events like assemblies or talk to us outside at lunchtime.”

The survey also revealed school staff recognition that although a minority of students are conditioned to view the police negatively and may be uncomfortable with a police presence, the SRO program is particularly important for them as it provides these students with unique and vital opportunities for empowerment.

“Through one-to-one positive relationships and direct experiences that build trust, SROs provide students with educational and healing opportunities they will otherwise not likely have access to at any other time of their lives,” said the staff response in the report.

READ MORE: Lake Country council wants RCMP school liaison

READ MORE: School cop position put on hold by West Kelowna council

RCMPSchools

Previous story
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island
Next story
Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas

Just Posted

The RCMP presence in Central Okanagan public schools is being reviewed by the board of education. (File photo)
RCMP presence welcomed in Central Okanagan public schools

Staff survey feedback overwhelmingly positive from students, staff and parents

Fair-goers take a ride at the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong’s IPE not eligible for COVID-19 grant designed for major attractions

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo criticized the rigidity of the provincial program’s criteria

A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

The young child has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the incident on main street

A rock quarry. (Markus Distelrath/Pixabay)
Regional district declines support of proposed Joe Rich quarry

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is one of the referral agencies for the application

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to wake up in a tent next to Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Most Read