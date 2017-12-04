RCMP on the hunt for impaired drivers

Counterattack road checks targetting impaired drivers in North Okanagan

  • Dec. 4, 2017 10:30 a.m.
  • News

RCMP and police officers throughout the province would like to remind the motoring public, as the holiday is upon us, they can expect to see police out in force looking for impaired drivers this holiday season and into the new year.

For the month of December and beyond, the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment, North Okanagan Traffic Services and the Integrated Road Safety Unit will be out conducting enhanced enforcement and Counter Attack road checks looking for impaired drivers throughout the North Okanagan.

“If your holiday festivities include alcohol, please arrange for a designated driver, call a taxi, take transit or use Operation Red Nose where available. Let’s all do our part for a safe holiday season,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett.

Impaired driving is an entirely preventable cause of death and injuries, with immense costs and devastating effects to our communities. The number of people killed in impaired-related crashes each year has significantly dropped with 40 years of Counterattack, but impaired driving remains a top contributing factor in B.C.

“There’s no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink, leave your car at home,” said Brett.


