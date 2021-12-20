RCMP at KGH, Dec. 20. (Jacqueline Gelineau)

Kelowna General Hospital on lockdown, reports of 2 men with gunshot wounds

RCMP arrived at the hospital about 6 p.m. Monday

UPDATE: 7:00 p.m

The Capital News is receiving reports at least two men were shot somewhere in Kelowna, Monday evening.

One man allegedly walked into Kelowna General Hospital with a gunshot wound, while a second was taken by ambulance.

It’s unclear where the shooting took place or the severity of the individuals’ injuries.

______

There are reports a man has been taken to Kelowna General Hospital for a gunshot wound.

A witness at the hospital said a serious transfusion injury protocol is in place and a lockdown is in progress.

RCMP arrived at KGH just before 6 p.m., Monday.

At least six RCMP cruisers have surrounded the hospital.

It’s unclear where the man was shot or how serious his injuries are.

More to come.

