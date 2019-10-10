RCMP Southeast District Awards take place Oct. 10, 2019 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna. (Photo - Caoital News)

RCMP hold annual awards and recognition ceremony in Kelowna

The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2 p.m.

The Southeast District RCMP are holding their annual awards ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Kelowna.

Dignitaries will be in attendance to present long-term service awards with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal, Commanding Officer’s Commendations and the Commissioner’s Commendation.

There will also be a special recognition to members of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) group who were involved in Project E-Predicate.

Project E-Predicate was an investigation that spanned over two-years across international borders in an effort to charge two senior Hells Angels members and six others across B.C. for drug trafficking.

Four of those eight, including David Gillies, the vice-president of the Hell’s Angels Kelowna chapter, was also charged with conspiring to import 500 kilograms worth of cocaine.

Chief superintendent Brad Hugali (district commander, RCMP Southeast District) and superintendent Brent Mundle (detachment commander, Kelowna) are the hosts.

The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, located at 5505 Airport Way, Kelowna.

READ MORE: RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

READ MORE: Crash along Byrns Road in Kelowna leaves one in stretcher

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters
Next story
Avoid salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Just Posted

Kelowna to host BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary summit

Next year’s summit will celebrate curling and Okanagan sports heritage

RCMP hold annual awards and recognition ceremony in Kelowna

The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2 p.m.

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Former West Kelowna football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

COLUMN: Wartime ideology now used to express disgust

Accusations of fascism and Naziism used to target Canadian political candidates

Morning Start: who’s the smartest of the band?

Your morning start for Thursday, October 10, 2019

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Most Read