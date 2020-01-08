(File photo)

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

On Jan. 2, Penticton RCMP arrested a man driving a stolen vehicle near Lakeside Rd.

After identifying the vehicle as being recently stolen from Osoyoos, officers observed the man enter the vehicle and drive a short distance before apprehending him.

READ MORE: South Okanagan structure fire under investigation

The driver, 35-year-old Daniel Quinn of Penticton, proceeded to flee on foot through a neighbourhood near Lakeside Rd. while police pursued him. The suspect began to punch and kick at the officers, before he was safely taken into custody.

Quinn has since been charged with possessing stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, failing to comply with probation, prohibited driving, and assaulting and obstructing a peace officer.

Constable James Grandy explained that both their Street Enforcement Unit and Targeted Enforcement Unit’s worked together effectively throughout the situation.

“Both of these teams effectively demonstrated the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s commitment to crime reduction and prevention,” he said.

READ MORE: Reported sightings of missing teen in Penticton raise false hope

READ MORE: South Okanagan man sentenced for firing rifle into ceiling of Oliver apartment

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area
Next story
Rural communities cut off from mail service

Just Posted

Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

A two-vehicle crash was reported off Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna-based cannabis company Allied Corp. to appear on the silver screen

Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne has selected Allied to be featured on two upcoming media segments

Kelowna to purge with a purpose at the Home Decor Closet Cleanout

Admission is $5 and gets you an entry for one of the door prizes

Rockets eyeing 3rd straight win in Wednesday battle against Royals

Kelowna hosts Victoria in rematch after 2-1 loss Jan. 3

Big White to host night skiing at discounted price

— Almost everything on the mountain will cost $12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday nights

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

B.C. mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Five beds added to North Okanagan winter shelter

Turning Points winter shelter expands to serve 25 homeless a night following winter storms

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post. But… Continue reading

Most Read