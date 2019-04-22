Co-owners Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao of RauDZ sample a cocktail made with their new gin The Whole Truth, which is made from local ingredients, during the gin’s official launch April 11. - Carli Berry/Capital News

RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd. opens fifth kitchen

The Okanagan Table will offer space for events and catering

RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd. is adding a fifth concept to their collection, The Okanagan Table.

The new space located at 1571 Pandosy Street will offer off-site catering preparation, be used as an additional kitchen as well as transforming into a customized event space.

RCC co-owners chef Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao also own RauDZ Regional Table, micro bar & bites, Sunny’s Modern Diner and Terrafina at Hester Creek by RauDZ.

Work has already started on transforming the building that will be designed by Tim Bullinger of Arca 3 Design Studio who designed RauDZ bar, micro bar & bites and Sunny’s Modern Diner.

READ MORE: Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant looks for alternative to styrofoam

The kitchen will become the commissary kitchen for the four RCC restaurants allowing the culinary teams increased space to facilitate whole animal butchery, stock making, in-house training as well as lots of space for pastry chef Jason Whitfield to develop his desserts and treats for the properties.

READ MORE: FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

READ MORE: Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

In addition, this space provides the setting for almost unlimited creative events. With seating for 30 or stand up reception space for 50, the space will host chef-led cooking classes, wine education seminars and tastings, and private events. Moveable telescopic tables will run down the center of the space providing what Butters describes as the ultimate chef’s table dining.

Jars of the RJB Blackberry Ketchup, copies of the best-selling cookbook, ‘The Okanagan Table: The Art of Everyday Home Cooking’ and some exclusive kitchen wares that the RCC culinary teams use and love will be available in a small retail area as well. Limited food items including the house made ‘Soul Stock’ will be ready for take-home use.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach
Next story
Trial date set for man accused of impersonating long lost U.S. boy

Just Posted

Berry: Sayonara journalism, it’s been fun

Lake Country had more in store than I bargained for

Okanagan’s oldest mayor shows no sign of slowing down

Mayor James Baker has decades of history in his political career

Kelowna History: Street name origins

Have you ever wondered who the streets were named after?

RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd. opens fifth kitchen

The Okanagan Table will offer space for events and catering

Update: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

Regional district backs more consultation on plans to help caribou

It is feared that the caribou recovery plans could result in closure of backcountry areas

Okanagan student shows skill at provincial finals

Aidan Eglin of Armstrong won website development event at Skills Canada’s B.C. finals in Abbotsford

Kootnekoff: Easter Bunny legal woes

Several years ago, our young daughter needed to know: “Is Santa Claus… Continue reading

Okanagan fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware cats were in wood pile in yard near garbage pile fire that got away

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

Okanagan township’s open burning winds down

Spallumcheen reminds residents of regulation changes as open burning concludes April 30

Most Read