Rainy week ahead for Okanagan and Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecast rain for the next three days, starting Tuesday afternoon

Environment Canada is forecasting a raining week ahead right across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Monday night, temperatures will dip down to 0 C with clear skies, and by Tuesday morning expect the clouds to roll in and a 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers by the late afternoon. The snow level will move down to about 1200 metres in the Okanagan and the high for Tuesday will be 8 C.

Those showers will continue into Wednesday where Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the day for the Okanagan and Shuswap region — temperatures fluctuating between 7 C in Salmon Arm to 6 C in Penticton.

Rain is forecast to continue into Thursday with wet snow anticipated for the Central and North Okanagan.

For Friday the rain is anticipated to come to an end; however, there is no sunshine in the forecast — the temperature for the day is expected to be about 8 C.

