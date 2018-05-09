Rain hits the Okanagan, flood concerns mount

Five to 10 centimetres of rain fell in the Southwest Interior last night

The rain arrived in the Okanagan and flood concerns are mounting.

“A ridge of high pressure that has resulted in sunny and warm conditions over the past few days has produced rapid snow melt. In response to that water levels are rising and localized flooding has been observed,” reads an Environment Canada weather statement issued Wednesday morning.

“The ridge is moving eastward and a Pacific system has brought five to 10 centimetres of rain into the Southwest Interior last night. This area of rain will reach the western Kootenay and Arrow Slocan Lakes regions early this morning.”

READ MORE: OKANAGAN SNOWPACK 200 PER CENT OF NORMAL

General rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 milimetres are forecast with this system which will add to already full basins resulting in more flooding. Rain will taper off in behind this system but showers and the odd thunderstorm will linger giving the potential for localized amounts up to 15 mm. Meanwhile lesser amounts of 10 to as much as 15 mm are expected through the Similkameen, Nicola and Arrow Slocan Lakes regions but this could still overwhelm some watersheds already at capacity.

Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

The BC River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions in the stream systems of the province. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre for updated streamflow advisories or warnings. at http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

