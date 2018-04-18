Radiothon back for more

The Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon raised $80,375 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation last year. (Photo submitted)

A local radio station is doing their best to support children in the North Okanagan.

The Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon, now in its 15th year, has raised $673,450 for kids at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital since 2004.

On-air personalities Brian Martin and Betty Selin will broadcast live – for 12 hours – from the main entrance of Village Green Centre April 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’m so proud to be part of the Sun FM’s Have a Heart Radiothon. This is a very special event where families come and share their stories. Children see their parents giving back to the community which creates this amazing cycle of giving. Radiothon is just one more reason I love living in the North Okanagan,” said Betty Selin, co-host of the Sun FM Sunrise Show and Radiothon co-host.

This year’s goal is to raise funds to create the first dedicated Pediatric Oncology Treatment Room for children, and their families, undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. This space will allow families to spend the many hours required for treatment in a child-friendly environment supported by a consistent team of cancer specialized medical staff in their own, separate space within the Cancer Centre.

To help fundraise for the Radiothon, Clarence Fulton Secondary School students will hold the eighth annual Breakfast Bags for Babies April 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Radiothon in support of VJH Foundation.

Be on the look-out for enthusiastic Fulton students at the lights by Okanagan Landing Road and Fulton Road. Students will be located at various intervals along Okanagan Landing Road in the direction of the Flower Spot and the Landing Plaza.

They have prepared 200 breakfast bags for sale by minimum donation of $5. The bags will be filled with goodies, fruit, granola bars, muffins and coffee coupons, donated by local businesses.

Donations can be dropped off at the main door of the Village Green Centre from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by phone with Visa or MasterCard at 250-549-1057 or online at www.vjhfoundation.org.

