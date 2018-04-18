The Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon raised $80,375 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation last year. (Photo submitted)

Radiothon back for more

Sun FM Radiothon in Vernon has raised $673,450 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

A local radio station is doing their best to support children in the North Okanagan.

The Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon, now in its 15th year, has raised $673,450 for kids at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital since 2004.

On-air personalities Brian Martin and Betty Selin will broadcast live – for 12 hours – from the main entrance of Village Green Centre April 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’m so proud to be part of the Sun FM’s Have a Heart Radiothon. This is a very special event where families come and share their stories. Children see their parents giving back to the community which creates this amazing cycle of giving. Radiothon is just one more reason I love living in the North Okanagan,” said Betty Selin, co-host of the Sun FM Sunrise Show and Radiothon co-host.

This year’s goal is to raise funds to create the first dedicated Pediatric Oncology Treatment Room for children, and their families, undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. This space will allow families to spend the many hours required for treatment in a child-friendly environment supported by a consistent team of cancer specialized medical staff in their own, separate space within the Cancer Centre.

To help fundraise for the Radiothon, Clarence Fulton Secondary School students will hold the eighth annual Breakfast Bags for Babies April 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Radiothon in support of VJH Foundation.

Be on the look-out for enthusiastic Fulton students at the lights by Okanagan Landing Road and Fulton Road. Students will be located at various intervals along Okanagan Landing Road in the direction of the Flower Spot and the Landing Plaza.

They have prepared 200 breakfast bags for sale by minimum donation of $5. The bags will be filled with goodies, fruit, granola bars, muffins and coffee coupons, donated by local businesses.

Donations can be dropped off at the main door of the Village Green Centre from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by phone with Visa or MasterCard at 250-549-1057 or online at www.vjhfoundation.org.

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Lindsay James and her son Milo, four, make a donation to Brian Martin and Betty Selin at the Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon Thursday at Village Green Centre. The event raised $82,675 in 12 hours for children’s services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Previous story
Okanagan jail used solitary confinement as overflow: advocate
Next story
Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study

Just Posted

Kelowna writer wins $1,000 in short story contest

The second and third place winners were from Lake Country

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Radiothon back for more

Sun FM Radiothon in Vernon has raised $673,450 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says Big White official

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

The Okanagan is working overtime to prepare for floods

Creeks are being dredged and sandbags are being lined up as the city prepares for potential floods.

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study

Researchers say had naloxone kits been distributed faster, more people’s lives could have been saved

B.C. city one of two Canadian sites for National Lacrosse League combine

Langley Events Centre will host one of five North American combine sites

Dog reunited with B.C. man after being stolen from backyard

Pup was in a fenced-in backyard when he was taken and shoved into a truck by woman

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring 30 NHL players, alumni

Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke to perform at event

Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

B.C. consumers warned to watch out for counterfeit dresses, apparel online

Shoppers who get scammed encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Seniors, families focus of B.C. rental housing fund

Target of 14,000 new non-profit units over the next 10 years

Shuswap family’s home to become their castle

Unique renovation a reflection of personal growth and drive to be different

Most Read