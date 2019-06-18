Design concept: site graphic and aerial image. (District of Coldstream)

Public weighs in Okanagan rail trail parking development

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property”

Over 50 people attended the open house on the future development of 16506 Kalamalka Road.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with council and staff to discuss the direction and development opportunities for the site.

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property,” said Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer. “We received a lot of positive support for the project and a lot of good information through the questionnaire provided for this event.”

There are three options for the site: separate washroom and commercial buildings, combined washroom and commercial building or separate washroom and no commercial building.

Name suggestions are also being accepted. Some of those being considered are: Coldstream Station, Coldstream Rail Gateway and Coldstream Junction.

Questionnaire can also be filled out online at https://coldstream.civicweb.net/document/58165 before June 28 and emailed to info@coldstream.ca or dropped off at the district office at 9901 Kalamalka Rd.

A follow up report will be provided to council to receive further direction on the process once the feedback received has been compiled.

