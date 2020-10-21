Public warning issued to North Okanagan sex trade workers

A public warning has been issued to sex trade workers.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is warning any person involved in the sex trade not respond to any requests for their services, and not engage in any activity, in the Salmon River Road area.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 39, resides in the Salmon River Road area, and is bound by a court imposed probation order, which specifies: “You must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade worker, escort, or person offering paid dating or companion services.”

“In the interest of safety, we are releasing a photo of Sagmoen,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “We are requesting anyone who receives a request for sex related services in the area of Salmon River Road, not attend the area, and contact police immediately. The RCMP has released this publicly-known release condition to inform persons who are protected by the court-ordered condition, so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

READ MORE: Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon mounties

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP