Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Rabbit owners are being advised to take precautions with their pets after a highly infectious virus has been confirmed as the cause of death in a pair of B.C. feral rabbits colonies.

B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development issued a press release this afternoon after testing confirmed that feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHD), which is caused by a calicivirus. This is the third confirmed diagnosis of the virus in Canada and the first in B.C.

Other dead rabbits found in the Comox Valley are being shipped to the provincial lab for testing.

RHD is an extremely infectious and lethal disease for rabbits. According to the release, all the dead rabbits have been feral European or domestic rabbits, meaning pet rabbits are at risk. Pet owners should monitor their rabbits daily for signs of illness, and contact their veterinarian immediately with any concerns.

The virus causes affects blood vessels and attacks the liver and other organs, causing hemorrhages. Most affected rabbits die suddenly, but can show signs of listlessness, a lack of co-ordination, behavioural changes or trouble breathing before death. There is often bleeding from the nose at the time of death. Once infected, signs of illness occur quickly, usually within one to nine days.

The disease is exclusive to rabbits and only affects European varieties. It is not known to affect native North American species. Humans and other animals, including dogs and cats, cannot be infected.

While there is no threat to humans, the ministry advises rabbit owners not to move domestic rabbits into the wild at any time. As well, rabbit owners should take precautions when disposing of any rabbit remains.

Rabbit owners are encouraged to consult with their veterinarian for more information about how to keep their pets safe, or review the SPCA fact sheet on rabbit hemorrhagic disease below.

