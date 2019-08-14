Province restricts areas near Eagle Bluff blaze

The blaze has been burning since Aug. 4 and covers an estimated 2,632 hectares

The BC Wildfire Service has carried out an area restriction order for Crown land near the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The restriction order was put into effect at noon on Tuesday in an effort to protect public safety and the safety of firefighters. The order will stay in effect until Aug. 30 or until it is rescinded. A view of the restricted area is available on the BC Wildfire Service website.

The blaze about 10 kilometres northeast of Oliver has been burning since Aug. 4 and now covers an estimated 2,632 hectares, but growth over the last 48 hours has been minimal and largely due to planned ignitions. A small planned ignition was made Tuesday on the southeastern corner of the fire.

An area restriction in the vicinity of the #EagleBluff fire was implemented earlier today to ensure public and #BCWildfire safety. This order applies to Crown land within the illustrated boundaries: https://t.co/LVn1WrRHJE. For more info, visit: https://t.co/XdgYMNyura #OliverBC — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 14, 2019

Under the order, people are not allowed to enter the restricted area without authorization unless they are a local resident travelling to or from their home , or they are managing livestock on private or leased property.

Folks travelling for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order are also permitted in the zone.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to return this week. BC Wildfire says that may have an impact on the fire’s activity, but that it could also make for ideal conditions for planned ignitions.

BC Wildfire Service warns that the fire is still active and classified as out of control, despite not appearing to be burning in certain weather conditions. The service added that weather could increase smoke in the coming days.

There are currently 147 daytime firefighters and 47 overnight personnel on site. Ten helicopters provide air support as needed, and 24 pieces of heavy equipment are on hand.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: bcwildfire.ca

