Protestors swarm Kelowna RCMP detachment after ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

A group have protesters have set up outside of the RCMP detachment in downtown Kelowna.
The protest comes after the release of a 2018 investigative report that found that the high number of reported sexual assaults in Kelowna were deemed “unfounded.”
The report, released earlier in November, was highly criticized by outspoken Kelowna residents and victims.
The protest started at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and is expected to go until 1 p.m.
