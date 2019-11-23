Protestors take the street at the RCMP detachment in downtown Kelowna on Nov. 23. (Photo: Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Protestors swarm Kelowna RCMP detachment after ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

The high number of assualts were deemed unfounded by investigators earlier this month

A group have protesters have set up outside of the RCMP detachment in downtown Kelowna.

The protest comes after the release of a 2018 investigative report that found that the high number of reported sexual assaults in Kelowna were deemed “unfounded.”

The report, released earlier in November, was highly criticized by outspoken Kelowna residents and victims.

Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP's high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Kelowna mayor apologizes for initial reaction to sexual assault statistics

The protest started at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and is expected to go until 1 p.m.

Most Read