Protect your property with Kelowna’s FireSmart Chipping Program

The chipper truck will be available for free scheduled pickups from May 3-31

Kelowna homeowners wanting to reduce the risk of wildfire impacts on their property can submit pickup requests for the FireSmart Community Chipping Program.

“Removing hazardous vegetation and woody debris from your property is a key step to reducing risk, especially the area within 10 metres of your home,” said Tara Bergeson, urban forestry supervisor with the City of Kelowna. “This helps to protect you, your family, and your neighbourhood.”

The chipper truck will be available for free scheduled pickups from May 3-31.

Debris will not be picked up if it contains broadleaf (deciduous) trees, roots, dirt, rocks, gravel, grasses, or other non-organic materials.

The program is open to all Kelowna residents and pickup dates can be reserved through the city’s website.

Homeowners are asked to clean up their property two to three days before scheduled pick up and pile any flammable debris curbside.

Additional information about FireSmart landscaping and how to reduce risks of wildfire impacts on privately owned property can be found in the BC FireSmart Homeowner’s Guide available at city hall.

