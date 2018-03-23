Protect the Water rally today in Kelowna

The rally will be held at No. 102 – 1420 St Paul Street, Kelowna.

A Protect the Water rally is scheduled for1 p.m. today in front of MP Stephen Fuhr’s constituency office.

This event, which has been organized locally by LeadNow in co-operation with various other NGOs, is also being staged inmany other cities across Canada.

READ MORE: WE CAN’T CLOSE OUR EYES TO CLIMATE CHANGE

“We invite you to attend as we will be explaining why water, and particularly Burrard Inlet, urgently need our protection,” said organizer

“As Burrard Inlet is the site of the terminus for the planned Trans Mountain second pipeline, and the loading docks for the shipping of highly toxic diluted bitumen, we will be going in to present Mr. Fuhr with water that I have personally collected from the shores of Burrard Inlet.”

The rally will be held at No. 102 – 1420 St Paul Street, Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.