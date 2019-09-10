Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set up near an elementary school? That’s a question set to be the centre of debate at this week’s Central Okanagan School Board meeting.

West Kelowna city council has allowed for a proposed cannabis store near George Pringle Elementary School to be considered for a zoning designation change.

A school board committee is urging the board to write a “letter of concern” to the city. The pot shop would be set up 160 meters from the elementary school, which is significantly under the 500-meter distance requested in a written letter to the city by the Board of Education on Oct. 1. 2018.

The proposed shop would be located in the West Bank Town Centre, across the street from the school. While the cannabis store is close in proximity to the school, the province’s Liquor Distribution Branch says keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors is a top priority and minors won’t even be able to enter the store with a parent.

ALSO READ: West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licenses

The province also promotes the potential economic value of the store, as it would provide 20 people with unionized work.

On Aug. 13, West Kelowna council voted 4-3 to allow the province to submit its rezoning application for the store. Council will review and make a decision on the issue this Wednesday when they meet with the Board of Education.

