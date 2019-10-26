Proposal for old Kelowna RCMP precinct to be revealed in early 2020

The city is offering the property in an 80-year lease that is expected to net $6.5 million

A 13 story tower is planned for the site of the former RCMP station in Kelowna.

But who will build it?

City council will be deciding just that after an in-camera presentation from city staff in November — the results of which won’t be made public until early 2020.

“The standard practice of confidentiality throughout the disposition process is required in order to protect transactional integrity and allow the city to negotiate the best possible agreement terms,” states a report to be presented to council on Monday.

The city is offering the property at 350 Doyle Avenue in an 80-year lease that is expected to net $6.5 million.

Of that money, $2.3 million is set for an extension of the nearby Art Walk and $1.8 million will be put towards a 6,000 square foot community space within the development.

The report also outlines long-term plans for a new community theatre and arts centre to replace the current Kelowna Community Theatre and a new Civic Plaza to be located north of the Doyle development.

