Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

The University of British Columbia is creating a new professorship to study the potential role of marijuana to treat opioid addiction, funded by the provincial government and one of the cannabis industry’s biggest players.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor of cannabis science at the university.

RELATED: Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions says in a statement the professorship will lead clinical trials to explore how cannabis can help people with opioid use disorders stay on their treatment plan.

The ministry says Milloy’s research has shown that daily cannabis use has been linked to an increased likelihood that people will maintain treatment and to a lower risk of street-involved youth starting to inject drugs.

RELATED: Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Minister Judy Darcy says Milloy will be the first professor in Canada focused on closing a knowledge gap between cannabis and opioid treatment.

Marijuana company Canopy Growth is contributing $2.5 million, while the province is paying $500,000 to UBC and the BC Centre on Substance Use for the position.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Just Posted

Kelowna swimmer heads south to grow her career

Axana Merckx signed her letter of intent with the University of Arizona Wildcats last week

Rockets looking for more wins in back to back games this weekend

The Rockets host Victoria on Friday, and visit Everett on Saturday

More lawsuits filed aginst former Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from aboriginal youths in his care

Mother Nature helps Kelowna-area ski resort with its opening day

On cue, snow fell Thursday morning as Big White Ski Resort opened some of its runs

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

Headbones features core Okanagan artists

Vernon gallery celebrates artists from Penticton to Salmon Arm

Man barricades himself near Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest Mara man after three hours

Most Read