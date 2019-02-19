A protester blows bubbles as a convoy of angry Albertans and other westerners rolled up to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2019 to protest federal energy and environmental policies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Pro-pipeline convoy reaches Ottawa

Protesters want to scrap carbon tax and a ban on oil tankers from the northern coast of B.C.

A convoy of angry Albertans and other westerners rolled up to Parliament Hill Tuesday to protest federal energy and environmental policies.

Scores of people gathered in knee-deep snow on the Hill lawn to hear speeches amid concerns the convoy has become a magnet for extremist, anti-immigrant elements.

The United We Roll convoy began in Red Deer on Valentine’s Day and made its way east over four days with stops for rallies along the way.

Protesters want the Liberal government to scrap the carbon tax and two bills that overhaul environmental assessments of energy projects and ban oil tankers from the northern coast of B.C.

Along the way, despite most organizers’ insistence that their movement is peaceful and intends to unite Canadians behind importance industries, the convoy has been joined at times by people criticizing immigration and calling for the violent overthrow of the government.

One placard on a truck outside Parliament said NO to “UN/globalism, carbon tax, tanker ban, dirty foreign oil, open borders” and YES to “Charge Trudeau with treason, Energy East, yes to pipe lines, look after veterans, photo ID & Canadian citizenship to vote.”

Small business owner Jerry Fetting, who flew in from Stony Plain, Alta., says he has been affected by the drop in oil prices in recent years.

Mark Friesen, a convoy organizer from Saskatoon associated with the so-called yellow-vest movement, said the root of the problem is the United Nations’ sustainable environment agenda. “You cut that head of the snake off, we get pipelines built,” he said.

Friesen insisted his affiliation with the yellow vests is in no way racist or anti-immigrant.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer spoke of his party’s willingness to build pipelines. “It is time Canada has a prime minister that is proud of our energy sector.”

Alberta Conservative MPs Arnold Viersen, Jim Eglinski and Kevin Sorenson, as well as Ontario Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, all spoke in support of the energy industry.

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier told the crowd that “you’re just asking that this country will be able to build pipelines.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree
Next story
Opposition pushes for inquiry in SNC-Lavalin affair

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Most Read