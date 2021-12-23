Princeton water woes improve just in time for the holidays

Princeton residents will be able to celebrate the holidays with a little more ease, as there will be more drinkable water for Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 23, the town announced that the boil water advisory, which affected homes, on the benches is lifted.

All other properties, previously under a do not consume order, have had that directive downgraded to a boil water notice.

The orders have been in place since the Nov. 14 flood, and are rescinded and changed by the authority of Interior Health, which has conducted testing of the water lines over the past week.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said the good news comes quicker than he was expecting.

“We are super excited,” he said. “We were hoping for it, but we were figuring it would take another week.

