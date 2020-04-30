Myles Dodd collected between 150 and 200 feet of string along the KVR near Chain Lake last week. Photo submitted April 2020

Princeton RCMP investigate ‘string’ of offenses – determine they are knot crimes

Princeton RCMP have investigated a “string” of offenses related to recent trail incidents and determined they are knot crimes.

Following a complaint from a property owner, detachment commander Rob Hughes walked an area of the KVR near Chain Lake. He collected thread that appeared to have been looped along trees on either side of the trail.

“It was just thread. You could break it with your hands. It wasn’t fishing line.”

Hughes said he also found no evidence the thread had been deliberating pulled across the trail to harm or impede users.

Earlier this month there were posts to local Facebook groups indicating string or line was being tied across the KVR, and at least one private trail.

Myles Dodd said his father ran into string stretched across the trail that leads from his property to the KVR.

He also heard someone riding an ATV along the KVR come to an abrupt stop, and holler to friends that he ran into string or fishing wire at “neck height.”

Dodd said he later found and removed between 150 and 200 feet of string from trees.

“It was just up and down both sides [of the trail].”

He described the string as “not quite like fishing wire…but a high tension string.”

Dodd said he believed the string might have been placed by would-be thieves, hoping to use it to determine if homeowners in the area are regularly accessing their properties.

“I don’t think it was set up to hurt anyone.”

Princeton RCMP were called April 25.

Hughes said if the thread crossed the trail it was likely blown there from the trees.

Referring to comments made on social media he stated: “This is not an attempted murder.”

While deliberate sabotage would be a criminal matter, Hughes said it appears perhaps kids on the trail may have been “Hansel and Grettling their way along.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled
Next story
Organizers urge action against invasive species in Okanagan and Similkameen regions

Just Posted

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

Tiny Bundles program reopens at Central Okanagan Food Bank

The program is available through appointment only in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna man arrested after waking occupants in late-night break-in

Residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Man sentenced last year for dangerous driving in Keremeos now charged in Abbotsford

Gary Patrick Richard has been charged in relation to post office break-in and mail theft

Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Witness reports man turned an airsoft gun on neighbour

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter granted bail

Roderick Ashley Flavell is charged with manslaughter in the death of Tina Seminara

Enderby man missing for more than a week

RCMP asking for public’s assistance to lated 24-year-old

Elderly woman seriously injured in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Charges are pending against a 33-year-old Chilliwack man following a two-vehicle collision… Continue reading

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

Okanagan Indian band lends a hand with food amid pandemic

COVID-19 prompts food security concerns, and action, among First Nations

Most Read