Princeton man alleges ‘a-salt’

A Princeton man reported to police Feb. 4 that he was ‘a-salted.’
He told RCMP he was hit with a handful of ice melt on the previous day, and filed a complaint.
Detachment commander Rob Hughes, a seasoned police veteran, said it is the first time in his career he has been involved in such a spicy investigation.
The complainant and the alleged salt-thrower are known to each other, he added.
No charges will be laid.
“Both parties have been spoken to,” said Hughes.
