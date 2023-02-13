File photo

Princeton man accused of harassing mayor wants evidence presented at hearing

A Princeton man accused of harassing the town’s mayor Spencer Coyne made a first appearance in circuit court here Thursday, Feb. 9.

Earlier in the week Paul Varga, lawyer for Tom Muir, had to make an application in Penticton court to alter Muir’s conditions of release and allow him to enter Princeton town hall, where the courthouse is located and where the mayor works.

Muir is charged with causing fear of injury or damage to person or property.

Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys proposed the matter be settled by peace bond, however Muir opted to take the case to a hearing.

“I think the issue needs to be addressed and the evidence heard,” said Varga.

A hearing date was to be scheduled by the judicial case manager in Penticton on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The outcome of the hearing will determine whether a judge will require Muir to enter into a recognizance for a period of no longer than 12 months.

