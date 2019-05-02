Six major off road equipment dealers will be represented at the trade show.

Princeton holds one of B.C.’s first ORV trade shows this weekend

Start your engines!

Princeton will welcome hundreds of visitors this weekend to the annual BC ATV conference, as well as the first-ever off road vehicle trade show.

“By all indications this will probably be one of the biggest [events] ATV BC has ever held,” said Ed Vermette, president of the Princeton ATV Club.

While attendance at the meet-and-greet conference is normally 120 delegates, Vermette anticipates between 150-200 off-road vehicle enthusiasts will register.

Clubs from as far away as Princeton George and Vancouver Island are sending representatives.

The trade show, which will be held at the Princeton Arena Friday and Saturday, has approximately 27 booths. Sx major dealers will be featured.

Response to the show, which Vermette believes is the first of its kind in the province, has been “unbelievable,” he said.

Vendors range from off road vehicle sellers, to after market companies, insurance companies and auto dealers.

The trade show is open to the public, and admission is by donation. All proceeds will go towards the local club’s mixed use trail initiatives, said Vermette.

The event will also raise money through raffles, and there will be door prizes drawn hourly.

The trade show is open Friday May 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There has been strong community support for the show and the meeting, Vermette said.

“Everytime we ask people they are more than willing to help.”

There will be numerous speakers at the conference, which will be opened by MLA Linda Larsen and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

ATV BC has secured a permit from the municipality for a ride on the KVR through town, and to Coalmont and back.

“We’d just like to say a big thank you to the community for helping us to get this going,” said Vermette.

Princeton holds one of B.C.'s first ORV trade shows this weekend

