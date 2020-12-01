By this time next year, the BC Green Pharmadeuticals cannabis growing facility in Princeton is expected to employ at least 150 people, according to the owner. (File photo)

Princeton cannabis plant thriving despite lawsuit and bad press, says owner

Company expects to hire 30 more employees in the next two months

A lawsuit recently filed against BC Green Pharmaceuticals, a newly built cannabis growing facility in Princeton’s industrial park, is not affecting production or growth, according to owner Bryan Safarik.

“We are here to stay,” said Safarik. “We are continuing to work, and continuing to expand.”

At present, BC Green employs 30 people in operations, having received its licence from Health Canada in July 2020.

A year from now the facility will employ between 150 and 200 workers, he added.

“We have no financial issues at BC Green, it’s just a construction issue.”

In October, Ketza Pacific, a general contracting firm from Campbell River, filed a civil suit against BC Green and its affiliate Castle Rock Farms, claiming it is owed $1.3 million in payments and damages.

BC Green has filed a counter-suit.

“It’s with our counsel,” said Safarik, adding his company’s position is work was not done to standard.

Ketza Pacific was hired in 2018 to head construction on the $20-million plant.

While that facility is completed, BC Green, through another affiliate firm, is constructing two cannabis research operations on adjacent property.

The shells of those buildings are already erected.

Safarik said he was disheartened when an online news organization published details of Ketza Pacific’s claim, without reaching out to his own company, over the weekend.

The story led to social media comments that assumed the demise of BC Green.

“We are not a bankrupt cannabis company. We are in fact the opposite…We will in fact be the leader in this industry in Canada.”

