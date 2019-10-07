Premier John Horgan. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Big jumps in basic car insurance rates for young drivers are a problem the B.C. government is continuing to work on, Premier John Horgan says.

ICBC has overhauled its rate structure for liability insurance, shifting to a private-sector model where high-risk categories pay higher premiums. While this has produced reductions for drivers with long-term safe driving records, it has caused some big increases for new drivers, with some finding their insurance is costing them more than their used cars did.

The new system took effect with renewals starting in September, and citizens and opposition politicians have been highlighting the results.

Asked about the issue Monday, Horgan acknowledged that tackling the Crown corporation’s billion-dollar deficits has been a shock to some drivers, or their parents. Attorney General David Eby has also directed a cap on minor injuries and a new system for settling smaller disputes out of court.

“I’ll remind British Columbians that we inherited a serious problem at ICBC,” Horgan told reporters in Victoria Monday. “Minister Eby has been taking steps to reduce costs for people.

“Certainly there are glaring examples where that’s not the case, and we’re going to keep working on affordability and keep working on trying to get ICBC back to a place where British Columbians can be proud of that Crown corporation, rather than contemptuous.”

RELATED: B.C. drivers can calculate their new rates online

RELATED: What you need to know about new ICBC rates

Horgan was expecting to hear about some of those “glaring examples” Monday, as the B.C. legislature began its fall sitting. The issue is high on the B.C. Liberal opposition’s list of items to quiz NDP government ministers about.

Opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson says the 45-year-old monopoly on basic insurance is a relic that has shown it isn’t efficient enough to deliver competitive rates.

more to come…

Previous story
BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend
Next story
Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Just Posted

Pain BC launches free program for people living with chronic pain in Kelowna

The support and wellness groups will be held twice a month at the Kelowna library

Former Lake Country mayor Rolly Hein dies at 74

Rolly Hein served as mayor from 1999 to 2005

Former Lake Country mayor Rolly Hein dies at 74

Rolly Hein served as mayor from 1999 to 2005

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

MADD hosts a candlelight vigil of hope and remembrance in Kelowna

The annual vigil took place at the Parkinsons Recreation Centre in Kelowna

Election 2019: Travis Ashley — Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Travis Ashley is running for the Green Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Okanagan firefighter caught having sex in hall should be terminated: city

Arbitration Board rules termination excessive, firefighter reinstated, but city considers further appeal

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Tours will examine Anglican Cemetery in Summerland

Since 1908, pioneer families in community have been buried in cemetery

Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer

Pharmacy staff almost didn’t believe all the extra zeros

Most Read