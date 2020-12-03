UPDATE: Power restored for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning due to equipment malfunction

UPDATE 12 p.m.:

Power is back on for the thousands of Westside residents who left in the dark this morning.

BC Hydro crews restored the outage, which was determined to be an equipment failure.

The outage affected 4,113 residents shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 and was restored by noon.

Another 700 Spallumcheen residents were without power from 2 p.m. Dec. 2 until Thursday at noon.

……………………………..

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.:

Thousands of Westside residents are out of power this morning.

BC Hydro crews are on scene for several outages in the area.

The outages are affecting resident on the north end of Westside Road (including Killiney Beach, Fintry and Nahun areas), Antoine Road, Desert Cove Estates and St.Annes Road.

Power has been out since shortly before 7 a.m. for most of the areas.

The cause is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

READ MORE: Occupant extracted from crash north of Vernon

READ MORE: Affordable housing moves to Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outages