Fire crews were called in at approximately 5 p.m. on March 31

An issue with power lines in Peachland has resulted in the closure of Princeton Avenue.

Emergency services responded to a call for an electrical fire on a down line at approximately 5 p.m. on March 31.

Fire crews closed a section of Princeton Ave. north of Somerset Ave.

There are no reported power outages in the area.

